Algeria, Tunisia discuss attempted poisoning of Saied

January 29, 2021 at 2:19 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News, Tunisia, Videos & Photo Stories
President of Tunisia Kais Saied (C) in Sfax, Tunisia on 10 December 2020 [Houssem Zouari/Anadolu Agency]
Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, yesterday made a phone call to his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, to check on his health, after an attempt was made to poison him.

"Thank God for your safety," Tebboune told Saied in the call, according to a statement by the Tunisian presidency.

An anonymous source at the Tunisian presidency yesterday told Reuters that an envelope containing suspicious powder arrived at Saied's office on Monday, adding that an investigation was underway.

The source added that Saied's chief-of-staff had suffered a "headache and short-term vision loss after opening the envelope."

