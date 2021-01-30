Investors, innovators, artists to get UAE citizenship

The UAE has adopted law amendments that allow granting Emirati citizenship to investors, specialised talents, and professionals, reports The Khaleej Times.

The professionals include scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors, and their families.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the new law on Saturday.

"The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey," he tweeted.

We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021

The UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts, and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship "under clear criteria set for each category", he explained.

The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts & executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021

"The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship."

READ: Amnesty International condemns UAE crimes against its people