Investors, innovators, artists to get UAE citizenship

January 30, 2021 at 10:28 am | Published in: Middle East, News, UAE
Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in Manama, Bahrain on 6 December 2016 [Stringer/Anadolu Agency]
The UAE has adopted law amendments that allow granting Emirati citizenship to investors, specialised talents, and professionals, reports The Khaleej Times.

The professionals include scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors, and their families.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the new law on Saturday.

"The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey," he tweeted.

The UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts, and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship "under clear criteria set for each category", he explained.

"The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship."

