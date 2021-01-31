Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel confirms over 2,500 virus cases, 23 deaths

January 31, 2021 at 12:00 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News
A mask-clad man and woman walk past a billboard showing other mask-clad faces and adequate social distance measures, raising awareness about COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic precautions, in the centre of the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, on July 17, 2020 [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli Health Ministry recorded 2,596 new infections and 23 fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement cited by the Maariv newspaper said the new virus cases were out of 26,000 Israelis who were subjected to the COVID-19 test.

Israel's count now rose to 640,644 cases, including 4,745 deaths. Among the active cases, 1,162 are in critical condition and 298 are depending on respirators.

Since the start of this month, the Israeli government has imposed a strict lockdown, including the closure of Ben Gurion airport and border terminals to avoid infections with the new virus variants.

According to the health ministry, three million people have received the virus vaccine, including 1.7 million who received the second dose of the vaccine.

