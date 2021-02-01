Demonstrators close crossing between Sudan, Ethiopia

Dozens of demonstrators closed a major crossing between Sudan and Ethiopia yesterday to protest against the kidnapping of Sudanese merchants by an Ethiopian militia.

The Sudan Tribune reported thatangry demonstrators staged a sit-in in the town of Basinda, east of Gedaref state, and closed the Gallabat border crossing between the two countries.

The demonstrators were protesting against the kidnapping of three Sudanese merchants from the Gallabat area by an armed Ethiopian militia, according to the same source.

The kidnapped merchants are Ahmed Musa Dufiaa, son of the head of the Hamar tribe, Muhammad Musa Mastoor, and Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed.

Khartoum accuses Addis Ababa of supporting these militias, allegations Ethiopia denies.

Tensions have increased along the Sudan-Ethiopia border in recent months. On 31 December, Khartoum announced that the army had taken control of all national territory in the Fashaqa border area adjacent to Ethiopia.

Sudan is calling for the establishment of border markers with Ethiopia on the basis of the 15 May 1902 agreement signed in Addis Ababa between Ethiopia and Britain (on behalf of Sudan), as its first article clarifies the international borders between the two countries.

