Egypt invites Hamas and other factions for talks in Cairo

The Palestinian factions, including Hamas, have been invited for talks in Cairo on reconciliation as well as the recently announced elections. The details were announced on Monday by Taher Al-Nunu, the media advisor of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"We will visit Cairo on 7 February," explained Al-Nunu. "The Hamas leadership has assigned deputy leader Saleh Al-Arouri to lead the movement's delegation."

The Palestinian factions are expected to discuss details of the electoral process with the Egyptians, as well as how they are going to participate.

