Egypt invites Hamas and other factions for talks in Cairo

February 2, 2021 at 10:21 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Middle East, News, Palestine
Taher Al-Nunu, the media advisor of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on January 19, 2009 in Gaza [OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Palestinian factions, including Hamas, have been invited for talks in Cairo on reconciliation as well as the recently announced elections. The details were announced on Monday by Taher Al-Nunu, the media advisor of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"We will visit Cairo on 7 February," explained Al-Nunu. "The Hamas leadership has assigned deputy leader Saleh Al-Arouri to lead the movement's delegation."

The Palestinian factions are expected to discuss details of the electoral process with the Egyptians, as well as how they are going to participate.

