Iran optimistic about Biden lifting sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it is optimistic about US President Joe Biden lifting sanctions, Anadolu has reported.

"We expect that President Biden will end the sanctions imposed on Tehran and commit to the nuclear deal signed in 2015 without new conditions," Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told journalists.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that Iran will not start new talks with the US regarding the 2016 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. Washington, he insisted, has to rejoin and announce its unconditional commitment to it.

In May 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. The other parties to the deal are Russia, Britain, China, France and Germany, as well as Iran.

