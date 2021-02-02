Yemen Nobel Peace laureate supports Russia anti-Putin protests

Yemeni winner of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize and human rights activist, Tawakkol Karman, yesterday announced her support of Russian protests against President Vladimir Putin, saying the Arab Spring has inspired the world.

"Regarding the Russian demonstrations against the corrupt dictator Putin, greetings to those peacefully protesting against him and my full solidarity with the detainees, who today reached 1,000 detainees. The Arab Spring has inspired the world," she said on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of Russians have recently taken to the streets to demand the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Nearly 4,000 have been arrested as a result, according to human rights groups.

Russian security forces have also raided Navalny's house and his team's offices over a video exposé which targets Putin and accuses him of corruption.

The film claimed that Putin had a secret, $1.4 billion palace built on the Black Sea, complete with an aqua-disco and a pole-dancing salon.

READ: Tawakkol Karman calls on Biden to apply 'maximum pressure' to Yemen's Houthis