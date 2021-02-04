EU contacts Biden administration to lift sanctions on Iran

The European Union's Lead Spokesperson for External Affairs and Security Policy has said that Brussels is in touch with US President Joe Biden to lift the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iraq.

Peter Stano told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that the EU's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, is acting as a coordinator and working on a plan to ensure that agreements are respected.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for a mechanism to return his country and the US to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or to "coordinate what can be done". The Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. "Borrell can… sort of choreograph the actions that each side should take," added Zarif.

Iran complied with the restrictions imposed by the 2015 deal in return for the lifting of sanctions. However, when Trump withdrew from the deal he reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

