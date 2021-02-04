Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon PM-designate Saad Hariri arrives in Cairo for talks

February 4, 2021 at 9:52 am | Published in: Africa, Arab League, Egypt, International Organisations, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri (L) meets with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (R) in Cairo, Egypt on 22 March 2017 [Ibrahim Ramadan/Anadolu]
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo yesterday on an official visit during which he will meet President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and a number of Egyptian officials.

Hariri and his accompanying delegation are also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, as well as Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to discuss the latest regional developments and the formation of a new Lebanese government.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun recently received a letter from Al- Sisi conveyed by the Egyptian Ambassador in Beirut, Yasser Alawi, asking for Lebanon's endorsement of Egypt's nomination of Aboul Gheit as Secretary-General of the Arab League for a new term.

In his letter, Al-Sisi praised Aboul Gheit's management of the Arab League and its human and financial resources, adding this qualifies him to continue his leadership role.

