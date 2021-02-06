Portuguese / Spanish / English

Senior Hamas leaders meet Russia official in Moscow

February 6, 2021 at 11:51 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov in Erbil, Iraq on 30 January 2019 [Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed/Anadolu Agency]
 February 6, 2021 at 11:51 am

Senior Hamas leaders have met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss political developments, Hamas disclosed on Thursday.

In a statement posted on Hamas's official website, the Palestinian movement announced that the delegation comprised members of Hamas Political Bureau Dr Mousa Abu Marzouq and Zaher Jabarin, as well as Hamas's representative in Moscow.

The Hamas delegation briefed the Russian official on the latest political developments concerning the Palestinian issue, especially the parliamentary, presidential and Palestinian National Council elections.

The Hamas officials also highlighted the movement's efforts to push for the success of the general elections.

Meanwhile, Bogdanov welcomed the visit and confirmed the unwavering Russian position on the Palestinian issue, Hamas's statement affirmed.

He also stressed that Russia is keen to achieve Palestinian national unity and reiterated the Russian government's readiness to exert all efforts possible to heal the division.

Russia: No alternative for two-state solution

