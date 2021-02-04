Russia: No alternative for two-state solution

There is no alternative to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, announced yesterday.

Lavrov's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in the Russian capital Moscow. He added that it was "important to bring the points of views between the Palestinians and the Israelis closer."

The Russian official described the Palestinian issue as a "central and primary issue for Russia", stressing that the two-state solution was "under severe threat due to the Israeli violations."

The officials also discussed ways "to find a fruitful solution to the Syrian crisis and other regional issues".

Russia intervened militarily in the war in 2015 to support Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Jordan is home to about 650,000 registered Syrian refugees.

