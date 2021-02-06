Tunisia's Ennahda calls for allowing new ministers to start working

The Tunisian Ennahda movement expressed on Thursday its support for the government of Hichem Mechichi, calling for the completion of the ministerial reshuffle's demarche by allowing new ministers to undertake their duties.

This came in a statement issued by the movement following the meeting of its executive board.

Just over a week ago, 11 new ministers won the trust of parliament. However, President Kais Saied has not yet invited them to swear the oath of office, as he previously announced that he was not aware of the upcoming reshuffle and that some of the proposed ministers are linked to "suspicions of conflicts of interest".

Ennahda reiterated its support for the government and asked to complete the ministerial reshuffle's demarche, by allowing the ministers to start working to address the challenges and hardships facing the country.

The statement stressed the movement's: "Willingness to restore the country's potential to overcome economic and social challenges, combat the repercussions of the pandemic, and properly manage negotiations with international financial institutions."

The statement also stressed: "The importance of respecting state institutions and its complementarity to achieve the national interest."

The statement denounced: "Plans to confuse parliament by malicious and misleading propaganda campaigns that have been systematically launched by parties opposing freedom and democracy," referring in particular to the Free Destourian Party.

The movement expressed that the country: "Is in dire need of a comprehensive national dialogue that will ease political and social tensions and reassure Tunisians about the future of the country," while welcoming the national dialogue initiative launched by the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) and other political components.

On Wednesday, President Saied reiterated his stance on the recent ministerial reshuffle, while confirming his commitment to the principles he pledged to the people to end the crisis.

In a meeting with UGTT Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi, Saied emphasised his: "Full respect for the constitution and his rejection of violations that have occurred based on texts less significant than the constitution," according to a statement issued by the Tunisian presidency.