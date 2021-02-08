Yemen STC security forces close judicial compound in Aden

Security forces affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen yesterday shut down the judicial compound in the interim capital, Aden, after judges there refused to respond to calls for a general strike, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted an unnamed judicial source as saying that STC forces closed the judicial compound in Khor Maksar, near the cabinet's headquarters, and prevented judges and members of the public prosecution from entering it.

Last Wednesday, the Southern Judges Club – a syndicate that includes judges and prosecutors loyal to the STC – announced a general strike in all courts and public offices, in protest against President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's decision to appoint Dr Ahmed Saleh Al-Mousai as deputy general of the Republic of Yemen, replacing Ali Al-Awash.

However, the judiciary in Aden refused to respond to the call for a strike, saying it would disrupt the interests of citizens.

The source said STC security forces responded yesterday by shutting the judicial compound.

The UAE-backed STC has been controlling Aden since August 2019 following fierce fighting with government forces.

Last December, the Yemeni Presidency announced the formation of a power-sharing government made up of 24 ministers selected on an equal basis between northern and southern provinces as stipulated by the Riyadh Agreement. The new government includes five ministers from the STC.

READ: Yemen's UAE-backed body pledges to thwart president's decisions