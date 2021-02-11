Iraq invites 52 countries to monitor early parliamentary elections

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Thursday that it had invited 52 countries to monitor the early parliamentary elections scheduled for next October.

IHEC Spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai affirmed that the commission had sent invitations to the embassies of 71 Arab and foreign countries and international organisations, noting that many had already accepted the invitation.

Al-Ghalai noted that a European Union delegation and a United Nations (UN) mission would provide full support for the commission, adding that the UN has sent a number of experts to support the commission in media, logistical and electoral aspects.

A team of experts will also aid the commission in administrative and technical procedures.

