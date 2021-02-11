Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq invites 52 countries to monitor early parliamentary elections

February 11, 2021 at 10:04 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
The opening session of New Iraqi Parliament held at the Parliament Building on 3 September 2018 in Baghdad, Iraq. [Haydar Karaalp - Anadolu Agency]
A parliamentary session at the Parliament Building in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 September 2018 [Haydar Karaalp/Anadolu Agency]
Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Thursday that it had invited 52 countries to monitor the early parliamentary elections scheduled for next October.

IHEC Spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai affirmed that the commission had sent invitations to the embassies of 71 Arab and foreign countries and international organisations, noting that many had already accepted the invitation.

Al-Ghalai noted that a European Union delegation and a United Nations (UN) mission would provide full support for the commission, adding that the UN has sent a number of experts to support the commission in media, logistical and electoral aspects.

A team of experts will also aid the commission in administrative and technical procedures.

