Iraq commission allows 27 coalitions to run in elections

February 2, 2021 at 12:18 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
An Iraqi woman updates her voter registration at the Independent High Electoral Commission Center in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah in the Dhi Qar province on 12 January 2021. [ASAAD NIAZI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq announced yesterday that it has so far approved the participation of 27 electoral coalitions representing 235 parties in the early elections slated for 10 October, Anadolu reported.

The body said in a statement that it is currently reviewing requests filed by five new coalitions; Um AlRabee'aen, the Coalition of Fathers, the Nation Safety Coalition, the National Balance Coalition and the Falcons, to participate in the elections.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the commission, Jumana Ghallai, told state television that 25 other parties have expressed their desire to participate in the elections.

