Iraq: First female vice governor takes office

The Kurdish Iraqi governorate of Sulaymaniyah has seen its first female vice-governor assume her position.

On Sunday Laila Omar became the first woman to hold such a post across the country.

The appointment ceremony of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan member was held in the presence of Governor Haval Abubakr and members of the Sulaymaniyah Provincial Council.

During the ceremony, Abubakr said: "For the first time [in Iraq] a woman has been appointed vice governor of Sulaymaniyah," adding that he wished "success in her mission."

According to the Iraqi constitution, the governor is the highest executive authority at the governorate's administrative border level, and he/she supervises all security forces operating in the province and official government institutions. Thus, two deputies are selected by the provincial councils to provide assistance to the governor in managing the governorate's affairs.

READ: In first-ever, female academic chairs Saudi Shura Council meeting