1 dead, 12 hurt in Syria attack

At least one civilian was killed and 12 others injured in a bomb blast in northern Syria on Saturday, local sources said, Anadolu Agency report.

An explosive-laden vehicle blew up in a crowded market in Cobanbey town in Aleppo province, the sources said.

Shops in the area were heavily damaged and firefighters battled to douse blazes sparked by the blast.

The injured have been transferred to hospitals in the town and security forces have secured the area and started investigations, the sources said.

Security officials at the blast site said the attack may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK group, according to the sources.

