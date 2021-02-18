Ethiopia would welcome Turkish mediation in border conflict with Sudan

Ethiopia would welcome Turkish mediation in its border dispute with Sudan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

We would be grateful if Turkey offered to play the role of mediator between us, he added.

The Ethiopian-Sudanese borders have recently witnessed tensions regarding the Fashaga Triangle.

Mufti said that he believes the conflict could be resolved via diplomatic talks, adding that his country is currently not considering going to war.

Ethiopia: 1.8m people in embattled Tigray receive relief

The Ethiopian spokesperson commented on his country's relations with the Horn of Africa countries, noting that Ethiopia has "a great relationship with Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya and Sudan, despite the unfortunate border situation that was created the other day."

Mufti also addressed the current conflict in Tigray, noting that humanitarian relief efforts in the area are ongoing after the end of the Ethiopian military's operation against the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

"So far, 80% of the region has been covered. The rest is eventually opening, and Ethiopia is mobilising its aid to that area too," he explained.