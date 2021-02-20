Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen: Red Cross concerned about violence in Marib

February 20, 2021
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and a Red Crescent volunteer look at an Airbus A320 aircraft at an airport in Yemen's southern city of Aden, the interim seat of the Yemeni government, on October 16, 2020, as the war-torn country began swapping 1,000 prisoners in a complex operation overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross. - Over 170 former prisoners of war were freed today on the second day of a landmark exchange between war-torn Yemen's government and Huthi rebels, the International Committee of the Red Cross said. A plane from the southern city of Aden, the interim seat of the Yemeni government, took 101 former prisoners to the rebel-held capital Sanaa, while another aircraft transported 76 detainees in the opposite direction, the ICRC said on Twitter. (Photo by Saleh Al-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo by SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images)
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and a Red Crescent volunteer look at an Airbus A320 aircraft at an airport in Yemen's southern city of Aden, the interim seat of the Yemeni government, on October 16, 2020 [SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images]
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday expressed its "grave concern" over the escalation of violence in the governorate of Marib, which has been witnessing intense Houthi attacks for nearly two weeks.

The ICRC office in Yemen posted on Twitter: "The International Committee of the Red Cross is extremely concerned about the escalation of violence in Marib, and urges all parties to the conflict to take all possible measures to protect civilians, their property and all essential civilian infrastructure."

The office added: "The committee has provided support to the main hospitals that treat the wounded with surgical and other medical equipment."

"The International Committee of the Red Cross continues to support the Yemeni Red Crescent to respond to the needs and provide medical supplies to the primary healthcare centre, in which the Red Crescent is operating in the Rawda area of ​​Marib," according to the ICRC office.

Twelve days ago, the Houthis intensified their attacks in Marib in order to control it, as it is the most important stronghold of the Yemeni government and the main headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, in addition to the presence of oil and gas resources in the area.

For nearly seven years, Yemen has been witnessing a war that claimed the lives of more than 233,000 people, and left 80 per cent of the population dependent on support and aid, in the worst humanitarian crisis worldwide according to the United Nations.

