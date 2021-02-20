Yemen: Red Cross concerned about violence in Marib

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday expressed its "grave concern" over the escalation of violence in the governorate of Marib, which has been witnessing intense Houthi attacks for nearly two weeks.

The ICRC office in Yemen posted on Twitter: "The International Committee of the Red Cross is extremely concerned about the escalation of violence in Marib, and urges all parties to the conflict to take all possible measures to protect civilians, their property and all essential civilian infrastructure."

The office added: "The committee has provided support to the main hospitals that treat the wounded with surgical and other medical equipment."

READ: MP says Iran, UAE seek to divide Yemen

"The International Committee of the Red Cross continues to support the Yemeni Red Crescent to respond to the needs and provide medical supplies to the primary healthcare centre, in which the Red Crescent is operating in the Rawda area of ​​Marib," according to the ICRC office.

Twelve days ago, the Houthis intensified their attacks in Marib in order to control it, as it is the most important stronghold of the Yemeni government and the main headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, in addition to the presence of oil and gas resources in the area.

For nearly seven years, Yemen has been witnessing a war that claimed the lives of more than 233,000 people, and left 80 per cent of the population dependent on support and aid, in the worst humanitarian crisis worldwide according to the United Nations.