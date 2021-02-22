Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libyan minister's assassination attempt 'well-planned'

TUNISIA-LIBYA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-SECURITY
Fathi Bashagha, Libya's UN-recognised and Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Interior Minister, gives a press conference in the Tunisian capital Tunis on December 26, 2019. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)
Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Monday he escaped a "well-planned" assassination attempt on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"It was not an incident that came by chance, but was well-planned," Bashagha said in a televised statement.

Describing the scene, he said when his convoy reached Janzur, an armed vehicle started approaching it and people inside the vehicle opened fire.

He said one of the assailants was killed and two others were injured, but didn't give further details.

On Sunday, Bashagha survived an assassination attempt as his convoy was fired on with machine guns from a pickup truck while he was on the way to his residence in Janzur, west of the capital Tripoli.

