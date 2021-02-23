Hamas elects members of its shura council

Members of Hamas have chosen their representatives on local shura councils in a "democratic and fair" election, a statement said today.

Elections were held in Gaza and other regions, including the occupied West Bank and in the diaspora, the movement said.

"The election process took place in a positive, democratic, transparent and fair atmosphere overseen by the Hamas central election commission, as per the movement's internal regulations," the statement said.

The elected representatives of the local shura councils will now choose the members of the General Shura Council which appoint the members and head of the political bureau.

"Throughout its history, Hamas has been holding internal elections to choose its leadership on a regular basis," the statement said.

