Hamas will never hand over its arms, official says

Hamas said yesterday it would not give up its arms before or after the elections, Political Bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouk said.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Abu Marzouk said: "Hamas has not yet decided how it is running for the Palestinian elections," noting that his movement will take its decision after studying its choices.

"The international community has practically recognised that Hamas could not be isolated," stressing that the elections would not be under the conditions of the Oslo Accords.

At the same time, he reiterated: "Hamas will run for the elections based on its own programme. We will never hand over even one gun. There is a consensus on the resistance."

Abu Marzouk also said that his movement will not have a candidate to run for the presidency.

