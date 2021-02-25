Biden, Kadhimi discuss attacks on US, Iraq personnel

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed the recent rocket attacks on Iraqi and US personnel and agreed that the perpetrators will be held to account, according to a White House statement.

In a phone call, Biden "affirmed US support for Iraq's sovereignty and independence and commended the Prime Minister's leadership. They discussed the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi and Coalition personnel and agreed that those responsible for such attacks must be held fully to account," the statement read.

In separate remarks, Al-Kadhimi said that he and Biden discussed the enhancement of the two countries' bilateral relations and continued cooperation in their fight against Daesh.

"I discussed in a phone call with US President Joe Biden enhancing [our] bilateral relations and strengthening the partnership so as to serve both countries' interests; working on the region's security and peace; and continuing to cooperate in the war against Daesh," Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet on his official account.

He added that he and Biden stressed the importance of continued strategic dialogue on the basis of Iraqi sovereignty.

There have been repeated rocket attacks on military sites in Iraq, with most not resulting in casualties. Recently two rockets fell near the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone. No group has claimed responsibility for the aggression.

