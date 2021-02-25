Israel, Bahrain discuss covid vaccine plant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Crown Prince Sheikh Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa today discussed the Gulf state's possible involvement in establishing a vaccine plant in Israel, Reuters reported Netanyahu's office saying.

The two leaders also discussed a possible visit by Netanyahu to Bahrain once coronavirus restrictions allow it, it said in a statement.

"The Bahraini regent also stated that he was interested in examining the possibility of Bahrain joining an investment in a vaccine manufacturing plant that is planned to be established in Israel together with other countries," the statement said.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) formalised ties with Israel on 15 September, in a US-sponsored deal forged in part over shared concerns about Iran. The deal angered the Palestinians, who have long demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement.

Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election on 23 March, said yesterday he was in talks with the heads of Pfizer and Moderna to open facilities in Israel. Neither company responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Israel expects trade with Bahrain to be around $220 million in 2021, not including possible defence and tourism deals.

READ: Israel gives countries that recognise Jerusalem as its capital covid vaccine