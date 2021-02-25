Israel returns Palestine prisoner to jail 1 day after heart operation

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) sent Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Abu Ali to the Negev jail just one day after he underwent a cardiac catheterisation operation.

Asra Media Office said yesterday that the IPS transferred the 46-year-old prisoner from Soroka Hospital to the Negev jail, describing his health condition as "stable".

Abu Ali has been in jail since 2012, serving a 12-year term. He suffers from several health problems, including diabetes, obesity and blood pressure.

Palestinian prisoners may have existing medical conditions at the time of arrest or they may develop conditions and diseases during their imprisonment, often owing to poor conditions, according to Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association. Rights groups also cite significant obstacles to prisoners receiving the medical care they require in jail.

