Israel worried about new nominations in US administration

After the nomination of Congresswoman Betty McCollum as the Chairwoman of the Secondary Committee for security Issues, Israel is worried about new appointments which will make up the US administration, Shehab news agency reported yesterday.

"This nomination causes much worry among the Israelis because of her policy which opposes Israel's occupation of Palestinian land and repeated violations of human rights," an Israeli website reported, according to Shehab.

The website reported that McCollum had called for banning aid to Israel after the killing of two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah in 2014.

McCollum also objected to the US' decision to cut aid to UNRWA in 2015.

In June 2015, she signed a letter addressed to then US Secretary of State John Kerry asking him to impose sanctions on Israel due to its "repeated violations against Palestinian children, detaining and torturing them."

McCollum also signed a petition in 2016 that called for investigating Israel's violation of human rights, as well as Israel's racism related to its Nation State Law, that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country, something members of the Arab minority called racist and verging on apartheid.

Israel is also concerned by the nomination of human rights activist Uzra Zeya as Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.

Zeya is known for her opposition to the occupation and the Jewish lobby's attempts to dominate American policies.

She prepared a study about the role of the Jewish lobby in corrupting US policies by bribing or extorting congressmen in order to encourage their support of Israel.