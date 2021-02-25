Kuwait aid groups send supplies to Syria via Turkey

Kuwaiti aid organisations sent aid supplies to families in the northern Syria from Turkey's southeastern city of Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thanks to a peaceful and secure environment in Tal Abyad and Rasulayn districts after Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, the Kuwait-based ATA and Rahma non-governmental organizations sent 28 truckloads of aid containing food, clothing and sheltering supplies.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Governor of Sanliurfa Abdullah Erin vowed to continue Turkey's support for the oppressed and vulnerable in Syria.

He thanked the Kuwaiti aid groups for their support, saying: "Turkey has strong connections with the people of both Syria and Kuwait, and today's ceremony is the best example of this connection."

Cemal Akinci, Rahma NGO's Turkey representative, said they have been helping Syrians for years.

"This aid convoy includes 200 tons of flour and coal each, 1,000 heating stoves, 2,500 food parcels and other food items," he added.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and displaced.

