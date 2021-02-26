Turkey draws nearly $1bn direct investment from Italy

Turkey saw nearly $1 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the country from Italy in 2020, the head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said yesterday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Livio Manzini said despite the pandemic, there was not a significant drop in bilateral trade between the two countries, adding Italy continued its status of being the second-biggest trading partner of Turkey in Europe.

"No doubt, we can expect a new momentum in Italian investments in Turkey in 2021," he said, adding areas such as energy, automotive and environment are emerging for collaboration.

He noted both countries aim to get production back to normal and to reach the mutual trade of $20 billion again, and then to achieve a new growth momentum towards the target of $30 billion.

Turkish products stand out with their quality, price and logistical advantages, he stressed.

Manzini also commented on the recent developments between the EU and Turkey, saying Italy "is pleased to see re-rapprochement activities being initiated with the bloc."

This process will bring many opportunities to Turkish exporters, he said, hoping the process will accelerate in the upcoming period.

