5 Palestine factions to run on united electoral list with Fatah

March 1, 2021 at 8:06 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank on 9 December 2018 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Five Palestinian factions and PLO members have agreed to run for Palestinian parliamentary elections on a united list with Fatah, member of PLO Executive Committee and Fatah Central Council Azzam Al-Ahmad said yesterday.

Speaking to Palestine Radio, Al-Ahmad said that his movement had agreed and already started to make contacts with other factions to form alliances in the upcoming elections.

He stated that his movement is working with the five PLO factions to reach a final agreement with them.

Al-Ahmad named the five factions as the Popular Resistance Front, Arab Liberation Front, Palestinian Liberation Front, Palestinian Arab Front and Fida Party.

He said that many factions are working to form alliances with each other. "It is the right of any faction or any Palestinian to form alliances based on the elections law and the presidential decree," he said.

