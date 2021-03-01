Iran 'temporarily' blocks internet access amid unrest

The impoverished south-eastern provinces of Iran have had their internet access disrupted by authorities over the past week as unrest swept the provinces after a fatal border shootings.

Several human rights groups said in a joint statement that Iranian authorities shut down mobile data networks in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, describing the disruptions as a "tool to conceal" the government's harsh crackdown on protests destabilising the region.

Internet access was blocked for three days from Wednesday to early on Saturday.

Iran last week announced that it was investigating an incident in which at least two Iranians were shot dead at the border with Pakistan.

