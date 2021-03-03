Tunisia MP: More covid vaccines arrived, MPs used them

Numerous doses of the coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Tunisia since October, a member of parliament has said, adding that top officials in government have since been vaccinated.

Badreddine Gammoudi said he hopes the investigation authorised by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi will lead to the disclosure of all the parties that benefited from these inoculations.

He explained in press statements yesterday that he is referring to coronavirus vaccines other than those that arrived from the UAE.

The lack of information about the delivery of the medication was likely intended to hide the fact that some parties benefited from the delivery while others didn't, he added.

Mechichi has authorised an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the entry of vaccines and how the shipment was handled.

The presidency categorically denied receiving any kind of vaccinations from any party and affirmed its commitment to the state policy within the framework of the national strategy and the priorities it had set regarding the distribution of vaccines according to priorities while considering news saying that Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi had received the covid-19 vaccine "a mere rumour."

On Monday, President Kais Saied said that campaigns of lies and slander are targeting the Presidency of the Republic after doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been sent to Tunisia, indicating that the vaccinations were handed over to the competent authorities and are being preserved to be distributed according to priority among medical and paramedical staff, army personnel and security forces.