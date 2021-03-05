Libya's parliament speaker confirms need to hold general elections on time

Speaker of the Libyan Parliament Aguila Saleh assured the German ambassador that the presidential and parliamentary elections should be held on time, without delay.

Saleh conveyed to the envoy his country's gratitude to the German government for its "interest and efforts to achieve stability in Libya and its adherence to the outcomes of the Berlin Conference to resolve the Libyan crisis."

The Media Centre of the Libyan House of Representatives indicated in a statement that Saleh stressed during a meeting with the German ambassador Oliver Owcza in the city of Al-Qubbah that "the components of the upcoming government should be selected in accordance with the principle of equitable distribution between the three regions

The statement said that Owcza expressed his deep appreciation to the Parliament Speaker "for his continuous efforts that yielded positive results, represented in the completion of important steps towards the formation of a presidential council and a government of national unity."

READ: Haftar commander destroys company headquarters in Benghazi, threatens to kill owner