Iran DM: If Israel strikes us we will raze Tel Aviv

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami yesterday warned that Tehran would raze Haifa and Tel Aviv to the ground if Israel committed any aggression against the Islamic Republic.

"Sometimes, the Zionist regime [Israel] out of desperation makes big claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran to allegedly threaten it while this regime knows and if it doesn't know, it must know that if it does a damn thing, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground," Hatami said, noting that the plan to raze the two major Israeli cities would be implemented with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's approval.

"Israel is incapable of directing aggressive threats to Iran," he said, adding that "Tehran recommends that the Israelis do not release even verbal threats, because they cannot implement them."

Last week, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said if the world doesn't do something about Iran's nuclear programme then Israel may act alone, adding that Tel Aviv is updating its plans for a prospective military strike.

"If the world stops them [Iran] before, it's much the better. But if not, we must stand independently and we must defend ourselves by ourselves," Gantz said during an interview with Fox News.

