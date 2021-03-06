Israel army updates plans to target Iran, Lebanon

The Israeli army has updated its map of targets relating to Iran's nuclear facilities and Hezbollah's military facilities "being conducted from civilian infrastructure," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has revealed to Fox News on Thursday.

"We have them [the attack plans] in our hands, but we will continue [to] constantly improve them," Gantz confirmed in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

"The Iranian nuclear aspiration must be stopped. If the world stops them before, it's very much good. But if not, we must stand independently and we must defend ourselves by ourselves," Gantz said.

He added: "The Iranians are breaking everything that was agreed with them, they are bluffing."

Meanwhile, he revealed a classified map to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst to demonstrate that Hezbollah has "hundreds of thousands of missiles" and was asked: "What is going to happen to Lebanon?"

Regarding the map, Gantz said: "Everything [they have] is directed at civilian targets and is being conducted from civilian infrastructure."

"This is a target map. Each one of them has been checked legally, operationally, intelligence-wise, and we are ready to fight," threatened Gantz.

