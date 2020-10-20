Iran says willing to sign military, security agreements with Gulf states

Tehran is willing to sign military and security agreements with Arab Gulf countries for the sake of the region’s stability, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami told Al Jazeera.

Hatami warned against any Israeli threats coming from the region, adding that such threats would be “met with a clear and direct” response.

The Iranian official criticised the recent agreements that the UAE and Bahrain signed with Israel to normalise relations. Hatami said that the Emirati and Bahrani normalisation of relations with Israel constitutes a “direct threat to the Gulf region’s security.”

