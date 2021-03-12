Turkey, Russia, Qatar call for political resolution for Syria war

Turkey, Russia and Qatar are calling for a political solution to Syria's ten-year conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said yesterday according to Reuters.

The three countries have launched a new trilateral consultation process on the Syrian conflict.

"Our goal is to discuss how we can contribute to efforts towards a lasting political solution in Syria," Cavusoglu said.

All three ministers stressed that the only resolution in Syria is political in line with United Nations resolutions.

In 2017, Astana meetings were initiated by Turkey, Iran and Russia to bring the warring sides together to find a permanent solution to the Syrian war. Though ceasefires and de-escalation zones have been agreed to as a result, the war has continued to rage on.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, 46 per cent of whom are children. Nearly 1.2 million of them are of school age, while around 500,000 are aged five or below.

