8 die in Jordan hospital due to lack of oxygen supplies

March 13, 2021 at 2:31 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
A patient is wheeled to surgery at a hospital in Amman, Jordan on 28 July 2011 [Spencer Platt/Getty Images]
Eight patients died today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, due to a shortage of oxygen supplies, according to the state television, Anadolu Agency reports.

The deaths have caused a state of panic in Al-Salt New Hospital in the central Balqa province, where the incident occurred, Al-Mamlaka TV reported.

According to the broadcaster, several patients are in critical condition.

In a statement, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh said he ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. He said those responsible for the incident will be held accountable.

Health Minister Nathir Obeidat tendered his resignation following the hospital deaths.

Speaking at a press conference in Amman, Obeidat said he bears the ethical responsibility for the incident.

It remains unclear whether the dead patients were receiving treatment for the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan has so far confirmed 464,856 virus cases, including 5,244 fatalities.

