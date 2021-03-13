Turkey ready to lead Ennahda Dam mediation

Veysel Eroglu, special envoy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq, has announced that his country is ready to lead mediation talks related to the Ethiopian Ennahda Dam, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

In a TV interview, Eroglu told Al-Jazeera Mubasher that Turkey: "Is ready to mediate the issue of the Ennahda Dam on condition of no interference by the Western countries because this would lead to a state of no agreement."

He stated that the issue of the Ennahda Dam is technical and that his country has many experts who can help resolve it.

On Friday, Turkey revealed that it had started diplomatic talks with Egypt to regain the ties severed following the military coup against the freely elected Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Ethiopia insists on filling the lake of the Ennahda Dam even if no agreement has been reached on the issue with Cairo and Khartoum, while the latter two countries insist that filling the dam should not happen without a tripartite agreement.

