Iran backs Turkey, Qatar, Russia talks on Syria

Iran today reiterated its support for trilateral talks in Doha between Qatar, Turkey and Russia on the Syrian crisis.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran supports any initiative that contributes to resolving the Syrian conflict, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Iran welcomes "any initiative that eases the pain of the Syrian people and achieves stability and peace in this country [Syria]," Khatibzadeh said.

The Iranian spokesman also stressed that the Astana talks between Ankara, Moscow and Tehran were one of the most successful initiatives .

On Thursday, Turkey, Russia and Qatar issued a joint statement following talks between their foreign ministers in Doha, pledging to defend Syria's territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter.

