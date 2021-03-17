Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq needs open, transparent, responsible dialogue, says prime minister

March 17, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House 20 August 2020 [Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images]
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House 20 August 2020 [Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday that the country needs an open, transparent and responsible dialogue to stop the cycle of harsh days.

A government statement noted that Al-Kadhimi had received representatives from Halabja on the 33rd anniversary of the chemical weapons attack carried out on the city by Saddam Hussein's regime.

"Our people have shared harsh and sad days, not only during the dictatorial regime, but also in subsequent periods" said Al-Kadhimi. "The pain must stop. The future of our people must be better than their past, and the responsibility for this transformation lies on our shoulders."

The Iraqi premier explained that the proposed national dialogue initiative is the essence of this hope. He called last week for a national dialogue that includes political and youth forces as well as those representing protesters.

