Palestinians in Saudi call on Abbas to save them from 'slow death'

More than 150,000 Palestinians living in Saudi Arabia have sent a letter to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to save them from a "slow death" in the kingdom, Aram news network reported yesterday.

The Palestinians submitted the letter to their embassy in the kingdom and called for Abbas to either help solve their outstanding issues or repatriate them to Palestine from where they were displaced.

In the letter, the Palestinians said: "We are your sons from the Palestinians who hold [Palestinian] documents and we are refugees outside our occupied homeland. We call on you to urgently act and solve our outstanding issues and problems."

"We became unable to bear the expenses of life as we are unable to afford the needs for a dignified life – study and treatment… You should return us to our homeland or end our misery, suffering, and the harsh living conditions."

Concluding their letter, they wrote: "We, the holders of Palestinian documents, are your people who supported you and stood with you."

