France FM: EU cannot stand idle while Lebanon collapses

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said yesterday that the European Union cannot stand idle while Lebanon collapses, expressing his frustration at the failed efforts to form the Lebanese government.

"France wishes that we discuss the Lebanon question," Le Drian said as he arrived at the EU foreign ministers' meeting.

"The country is drifting away, divided … when a country collapses, Europe must be ready," he added.

The top diplomat said he would press his European counterparts to consider ways to help Lebanon, which is facing the worst economic crisis in decades.

Lebanon is experiencing the worst economic and financial crisis since the civil war, exasperated by the country's failure to form a government and the collapse of its currency.

