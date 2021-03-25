Oman to impose night curfew to tackle covid

Oman will impose a curfew from 8pm to 5am from Sunday until 8 April, as the Gulf Arab state tightens restrictions to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, state media reported today.

No movement will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities imposed on 1 March will be extended, they cited a statement by the coronavirus committee as saying.

"To control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, it has been decided to impose a curfew from March 28 to April 8. All the shops, coffee shops, restaurants and other trading outlets will close from 8pm to 5am," the Supreme Committee tackling the COVID-19 pandemic said in a statement carried by the Oman News Agency (ONA) .

The Sultanate has for the first time registered more than 85 hospitalised coronavirus patients within 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It also saw a ten per cent increase in the number of patients in intensive care, bringing total infections to 153,838 and fatalities to 1,650.

