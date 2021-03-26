Hamas elects first female to political bureau

Jamila Al-Shanti, became the first woman to be elected to Hamas’ political bureau member, in Gaza City, Gaza on 24 March 2021 [Ali Jadallh/Anadolu Agency] Jamila Al-Shanti, became the first woman to be elected to Hamas’ political bureau member, in Gaza City, Gaza on 24 March 2021 [Ali Jadallh/Anadolu Agency] Jamila Al-Shanti, became the first woman to be elected to Hamas’ political bureau member, in Gaza City, Gaza on 24 March 2021 [Ali Jadallh/Anadolu Agency]

Hamas announced the appointment of a Palestinian woman as a member in its political bureau for the first time since its creation.

Jamila Al-Shanti, 64, is the first woman to become a member of its bureau.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency she said that she came to this position not by appointment but by-election, adding that women play an important role in Hamas.

"Women took part in Hamas' political decision-making processes. Consultations were held with women on some military issues. Hamas can't make a decision on an operational, political, or strategic issue unless the Council gathered, where women take part," Al-Shanti said.

"In voting, consultation, and administrative decision-making processes, women affect the decision-making process. There are issues they need to consult with us," she added.

Hamas began its internal election process on 18 February. It will conclude at the end of March.

The Hamas movement is the main rival group to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party. It won the last Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006.

