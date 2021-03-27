Morocco: Blogger sentenced to 3 months in prison for insulting constitutional institutions

The Casablanca Court of First Instance has sentenced a Moroccan blogger, who has been broadcasting videos on YouTube for several years, to three months in prison on charges of "insulting constitutional institutions", reported local media on Friday.

Blogger Shafik El-Amrani (known by the nickname "Aorobe fe Merican"), who is also a US citizen, was arrested in early February upon his arrival at Rabat-Salé Airport from the US, "on suspicions of having committed acts of a criminal nature," according to a statement issued by the Public Prosecution.

El-Amrani is known for his YouTube videos in which he criticises the king and the Moroccan authorities. The Public Prosecution considers that his videos: "Include offences and insults against constitutional institutions, organised bodies and state officials."

Local media quoted his family stating that before El-Amrani was sentenced to prison on Thursday, he went on a hunger strike to protest his arrest.

In 2020, the General Directorate for Monitoring National Security and the internal and external intelligence agencies announced in a joint statement that a complaint had been filed before the Public Prosecution of the Rabat Court of First Instance "against persons who live outside the kingdom."

The statement noted that this complaint is related to "insulting state officials while carrying out their duties and insulting organised bodies," as well as "broadcasting and circulating false allegations and defamatory statements." However, the persons concerned were not specified.