Poverty rates double 7 times in Morocco

The repercussions of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to poverty rates doubling seven times in Morocco, according to a study conducted by a government agency.

The High Commission for Planning (HCP) has reported: "In the context of the ongoing health crisis, poverty rates have doubled seven times at the national level, increasing from 1.7 per cent before the pandemic to 11.7 per cent during the quarantine," which lasted more than three months.

The vulnerability rate has also doubled, moving from 7.3 per cent before quarantine to 16.7 per cent during, especially in the countryside.

According to the same source, government aid, from which around five million families benefit: "Reduced poverty by nine points, vulnerability by eight points and social disparities by six points."

In order to return to normal life and resume economic activity, the kingdom initiated a national vaccination campaign at the end of January.

So far, more than 4.2 million people have benefited from the campaign, including more than 2.8 million who have received the second dose of the British AstraZeneca or Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, according to the Health Ministry.

Local media have recently alerted that the campaign may slow down due to fears of a delay in receiving the doses of the two vaccines.

The delegation called for: "Taking urgent measures to combat the exacerbation of vulnerability rates and strengthen the resilience of families who have suffered from the health crisis."

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, official reports warned of increasing social disparities in Morocco. In late 2019, King Mohammed VI appointed a committee entrusted with formulating a new development model to reduce the stark disparities in the country.

The committee is expected to submit its report in the coming days.