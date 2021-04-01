Libya: 80% of state institutions unified in less than a month

The prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, has confirmed that 80 per cent of the country's institutions have been unified in less than a month. Dbeibeh revealed the latest situation in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"Our main goal is to reunite state institutions," he pointed out. "Among the institutions that have been effectively unified are the government, the parliament, the central bank, the energy agency and various ministries."

The prime minister said that the drafts of the new constitution and the electoral law are underway. The new executive authority, he noted, is doing its best to facilitate the transition phase.

Dbeibeh added that the military establishment was unified thanks to the UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which led to a ceasefire agreement.

Art as a force for Libyan women's empowerment: interview with Shatha Sbet