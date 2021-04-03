Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi FM: Normalisation with Israel to 'bring tremendous benefits to the region'

April 3, 2021 at 12:42 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Saudi Arabia
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 14: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â€“ MANDATORY CREDIT - "RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud holds a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) following their meeting in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. ( Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency )
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud at a press conference in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 April 3, 2021 at 12:42 pm

Normalising ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would "bring tremendous benefits to the region as a whole," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud announced on Thursday.

"It [normalisation] would be extremely helpful economically, socially and from a security perspective," he expressed in the interview with CNN.

Bin Farhan stated that his country's normalisation of ties with Israel: "Depends to a large extent on the progress of the peace process," adding that it could be achieved only after the creation of a Palestinian state within 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"What we need to happen is a peace deal that delivers a Palestinian state with dignity and with a workable sovereignty that Palestinians can accept," Prince Faisal explained in December of last year.

The Saudi Foreign Minister communicated that the normalisation of ties with Israel has long been part of Saudi Arabia's vision, noting that the kingdom imagines this to happen in exchange for the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalisation deals with Israel in September of last year.Â Sudan and Morocco have since followed suit.

TheÂ dealsÂ were the first since Israel's recognition by Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

READ: The Emirati lobby: The biggest spender and the largest Arab one

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments