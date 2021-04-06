Netanyahu made 'illegitimate use' of governmental power, Israel prosecutor says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his power "made illegitimate use of the great governmental power entrusted to him" to serve his "personal affairs", lead prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari told judges yesterday.

Outlining the case in which Netanyahu is being tried for corruption, Ben-Ari told the court the premier was involved in "a serious case of government corruption." Adding that Netanyahu had "made illegitimate use of the great governmental power entrusted to him," in his dealings with media executives "in order to advance his personal affairs."

READ: Netanyahu may run for president to avoid prosecution

Netanyahu is accused of accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade regulatory favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage – allegations which he denies.

Following Ben-Ari's address, he insisted it was the prosecution that abused its office. "This is what a coup attempt looks like," Netanyahu said.