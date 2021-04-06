Official: Hamas willing to negotiate with Saudi Arabia to release its detainees

Hamas is ready to hold a dialogue with various ministerial and governmental officials in Saudi Arabia to secure the release of its detainees in the Kingdom, a movement official said.

The head of Hamas' media department, Raafat Marra, called on the Saudi authorities to immediately release the movement's senior member in the kingdom, Muhammad Al-Khudari, 83, and all other Palestinians detained in the kingdom.

"Al-Khudari is known to everyone, and he lives legally in the Kingdom, and he was the link between the kingdom's institutions and Hamas," Marra said in a statement, calling on the Saudi authorities to resolve the issue of arrests, "in order to maintain the relationship with the Palestinians in general, and Hamas in particular."

Marra explained that Hamas has contacted the Saudi authorities directly regarding the issue of detainees and indirectly through countries and governments that have relations with Riyadh to release the detainees "but without result."

"All international organisations are warning about the deterioration of Dr Al- Khodari's health, who suffers from chronic diseases" he added.

READ: 1,389 candidates to run in 36 lists in Palestine election